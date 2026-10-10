Abhijeet Dipke detained from flight after landing in Delhi ahead of CJP protest

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained after their flight from Mumbai landed in Delhi on Saturday ahead of the party’s proposed protest at Jantar Mantar protest site.
In a statement, the party alleged that the detentions were part of a pre-planned move to prevent the leaders from reaching their proposed protest site.
The CJP demanded their “immediate and unconditional release” and said the demonstration at Jantar Mantar was planned against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and changes relating to Form 6, used for voter registration.
🚨 ABHIJEET DIPKE, SAURAV DAS AND ASHUTOSH RANKA DETAINED FROM INSIDE THEIR FLIGHT 🚨
Shame on you @narendramodi @AmitShah https://t.co/hXl6bzh53i
— Cockroach Janta Party – CJP (@Cockroachisback) October 10, 2026
Earlier in the day, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and CJP’s Legal team head Ratna Singh were also detained at their residences by the police.
The detentions came amid heightened security in the national capital, with Delhi Police taking action to stop protesters from reaching the protest site.