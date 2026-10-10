Abhijeet Dipke detained from flight after landing in Delhi ahead of CJP protest

The detentions came amid heightened security in the national capital, with Delhi Police taking action to stop protesters from reaching the protest site. (Photo: Screengrab/X@Cockroachisback)

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained after their flight from Mumbai landed in Delhi on Saturday ahead of the party’s proposed protest at Jantar Mantar protest site.

In a statement, the party alleged that the detentions were part of a pre-planned move to prevent the leaders from reaching their proposed protest site.

The CJP demanded their “immediate and unconditional release” and said the demonstration at Jantar Mantar was planned against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and changes relating to Form 6, used for voter registration.