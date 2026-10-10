Abhijeet Dipke detained from flight after landing in Delhi ahead of CJP protest

The other two CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were also detained from Air India flight along with Dipke

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readUpdated: Oct 10, 2026 11:21 AM IST
The detentions came amid heightened security in the national capital, with Delhi Police taking action to stop protesters from reaching the protest site. (Photo: Screengrab/X@Cockroachisback)The detentions came amid heightened security in the national capital, with Delhi Police taking action to stop protesters from reaching the protest site. (Photo: Screengrab/X@Cockroachisback)
Make us preferred source on Google

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained after their flight from Mumbai landed in Delhi on Saturday ahead of the party’s proposed protest at Jantar Mantar protest site.

In a statement, the party alleged that the detentions were part of a pre-planned move to prevent the leaders from reaching their proposed protest site.

The CJP demanded their “immediate and unconditional release” and said the demonstration at Jantar Mantar was planned against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and changes relating to Form 6, used for voter registration.

Earlier in the day, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and CJP’s Legal team head Ratna Singh were also detained at their residences by the police.

The detentions came amid heightened security in the national capital, with Delhi Police taking action to stop protesters from reaching the protest site.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 10: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments