scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

CIC points out Delhi govt’s ‘failure’ to implement RTI Act, L-G directs chief secy to take immediate action

CIC Commissioner Uday Mahurkar in a letter to L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena pointed out that the AAP government failed to implement the RTI Act in its departments and it had been reduced to a “lame duck act”.

According to information shared by the L-G house officials, CIC Commissioner Uday Mahurkar in a letter to Saxena pointed out that the AAP government failed to implement the RTI Act in its departments and it had been reduced to a “lame duck act”. (file)

After receiving a letter from the Central Information Commission (CIC) over the “failure” of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in implementing the Right to Information (RTI) Act, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena has directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to take corrective actions to be taken as per rules at the earliest, said officials from the L-G house.

According to information shared by the L-G house officials, CIC Commissioner Uday Mahurkar in a letter to Saxena pointed out that the AAP government failed to implement the RTI Act in its departments and it had been reduced to a “lame duck act”.

Departments such as revenue, Public Works Department (PWD), health, power and bodies like Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) were mentioned in the letter, said officials.

Officials said Mahurkar also highlighted that these departments either refuse to give information or give “misinformation” to people and hold back information sought relating to irregularities and corruption.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’Premium
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’
Mulayam’s legacy: 5 ways in which he changed UP’s politicsPremium
Mulayam’s legacy: 5 ways in which he changed UP’s politics
International trade in Rupee: Big banks drag feet on mechanismPremium
International trade in Rupee: Big banks drag feet on mechanism

“It has also been pointed out that the PWD, cooperative, health and power, besides bodies like Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) and the DSIIDC, which directly deal with the ordinary people, either hold back genuine information with ulterior motives, refuse to share legitimate information with the appellants seeking information or provide them with misinformation with an aim to mislead. He (Mahurkar) also pointed out that public information officers (PIOs) are not remaining present and sending their clerks and lower level personnel to appear before the Commission,” said the officials.

Officials added that the letter from Mahurkar attached specific replies from the above-mentioned departments pointing out stonewalling of information and false and misleading information. Considering the seriousness of the issue, the L-G Secretariat directed the chief secretary to take the required corrective action as per rules in place to address the matter at the earliest, said officials.

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 05:53:16 pm
Next Story

Launch of 5G services to trigger job creation in India, marketing sector see a slump: Report

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 11: Latest News
Advertisement