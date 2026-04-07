Charges against CEC relevant for political debate but don’t meet bar for removal: RS Chairman

Giving a point-by-point reply to charges levelled by the Opposition members in their notice, the Chairman said that the first charge against CEC Kumar was that his appointment was “compromised”. (File Photo)

Rejecting the notice for motion to impeach Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Vice-Preisdent and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan has said that the allegations levelled by the Opposition members “lack proofs necessary to constitute misbehaviour which establishes a prima facie case for removal of Chief Election Commissioner”.

The Chairman also said that “admitting removal motions based on administrative disagreements or political perceptions would jeopardize its very independence the Constitution aims to safeguard”.

Radhakrishnan said that “some charges involve matters already decided or currently under judicial review”. “While these allegations are relevant for political debate, they do not prima facie meet the high constitutional bar for removal proceedings. In view thereof, the notice does not demonstrate ‘misbehaviour’ as envisaged by Articles 324(5) and 124(4) of the Constitution. Therefore, the prima-facie requirements for admitting this notice of Motion under the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968, have not been met,” he said in a 17-page order on Monday.