Chandni Chowk’s Town Hall building to be redeveloped as Global Heritage Centre

he Victorian-era building was bought by the civic body in 1866, according to historian Swapna Liddle’s book Chandni Chowk

Written by: Devansh Mittal
3 min readSep 20, 2026 10:10 PM IST
Constructed in the 1860s, the Town Hall initially housed the Lawrence Institute, which had a museum, a reading room, and a library. (File Photo/Enhanced using AI)Constructed in the 1860s, the Town Hall initially housed the Lawrence Institute, which had a museum, a reading room, and a library. (File Photo/Enhanced using AI)
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The historic Town Hall building in Chandni Chowk, which served as the headquarters of the municipal corporation for more than a century, is set to be revamped. An agreement was signed on Sunday to conserve and redevelop the heritage building as a Global Heritage Centre, officials said.

Constructed in the 1860s, the Town Hall initially housed the Lawrence Institute, which had a museum, a reading room, and a library. The Victorian-era building was bought by the civic body in 1866, according to historian Swapna Liddle’s book Chandni Chowk: The Mughal City of Old Delhi. The building housed the MCD headquarters before it shifted to the Dr S P Mukherjee Civic Centre in 2010. Since then, a large part of the complex has remained largely vacant, the government said.

The MoU on Sunday was signed between the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), the Tourism Department’s nodal agency, and the MCD at the Delhi Secretariat, in the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, Mayor Pravesh Wahi and other senior officials were also present, officials said.

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Stating that the Town Hall is an important part of Delhi’s rich history and heritage, Chief Minister Gupta said: “The Delhi government is committed to preserving its historical and architectural identity while connecting it with modern tourism and cultural activities. Once developed as a Global Heritage Centre, the complex will become an important centre for introducing tourists visiting Delhi from across the country and abroad to the history, culture and heritage of Old Delhi.”

Ownership of the complex, spread over around 12,180 square metres, will remain with the MCD, according to the MoU. The heritage structures will be conserved and developed for tourism and cultural activities.

The project involves the “adaptive reuse” of the building while preserving its original heritage identity, according to a government statement. The proposed centre is planned to include a museum, cultural activities and tourism-related facilities. The Town Hall, Press Building and Park will be conserved under the project.

Under the MoU, the DTTDC has been tasked with conducting surveys, carrying out a structural assessment and preparing a detailed project report. “Subsequently, developing the project through public investment or a public-private partnership model may be considered,” officials said.

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A joint working group, comprising representatives of the DTTDC and the MCD, will be formed to review progress regularly.

The initial term of the MoU is 30 years, extendable by another 30 through mutual consent, according to the government statement.

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Devansh Mittal
Devansh Mittal
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Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications. Professional Background Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University. Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city. Recent Notable Work His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences: An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled. A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo. A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods. Reporting Approach Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city. Contact X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_ Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More

 

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