Chandni Chowk’s Town Hall building to be redeveloped as Global Heritage Centre

Constructed in the 1860s, the Town Hall initially housed the Lawrence Institute, which had a museum, a reading room, and a library. (File Photo/Enhanced using AI)

The historic Town Hall building in Chandni Chowk, which served as the headquarters of the municipal corporation for more than a century, is set to be revamped. An agreement was signed on Sunday to conserve and redevelop the heritage building as a Global Heritage Centre, officials said.

Constructed in the 1860s, the Town Hall initially housed the Lawrence Institute, which had a museum, a reading room, and a library. The Victorian-era building was bought by the civic body in 1866, according to historian Swapna Liddle’s book Chandni Chowk: The Mughal City of Old Delhi. The building housed the MCD headquarters before it shifted to the Dr S P Mukherjee Civic Centre in 2010. Since then, a large part of the complex has remained largely vacant, the government said.