CM Rekha Gupta leads cleanliness drive held at 70 Yamuna ghats across Delhi

Thousands of people participated in a mega cleanliness drive at 70 Yamuna ghats across Delhi on Sunday under the ‘Chalo Yamuna Campaign’, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta joining volunteers to remove trash at Haathi Ghat near ITO, officials said.

Gupta also urged people to become ‘Yamuna Praharis’ and contribute to keep the river clean.

The drive saw participation from young people, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), non-governmental organisations, social organisations and public representatives, who volunteered to clean the ghats and surrounding areas on both sides of the river, officials said.

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Gupta said the response to the campaign reflected the sense of responsibility among the people of Delhi towards the Yamuna. She said the river could be cleaned only through sustained public participation alongside the government’s efforts.