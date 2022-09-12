scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Centre, states trying to control lumpy skin disease in cattle: PM Modi at World Dairy Summit

“Our scientists have developed an indigenous vaccine for lumpy skin disease,” the prime minister said, adding efforts are also being made to control the disease by expediting testing and restricting the movement of animals.

world dairy summit, PM Modi, Greater noidaDuring his remarks, Modi mentioned four unique features of the Indian dairy sector, which included small farmers, dairy cooperatives, the Indian breed of livestock and a women-led dairy sector. (ANI Photo)

Observing there has been a loss of livestock because of the lumpy skin disease reported across several states in the country recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday that the Centre, along with various state governments, is trying hard to control it.

Addressing the inaugural session of IDF World Dairy Summit 2022 in Greater Noida, Modi said, “While discussing with you today, I will also mention the latest challenge faced by the dairy sector. In the recent past, there has been a loss of livestock due to the disease named lumpy across many states in India. The central government, along with various state governments, is trying hard to control it”.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“Our scientists have developed an indigenous vaccine for lumpy skin disease,” the prime minister said, adding efforts are also being made to control the disease by expediting testing and restricting the movement of animals.

Experts say lumpy skin disease is caused by the lumpy skin disease virus (LSDV), which is a virus of the capripoxvirus genus in the poxviridae family, and the virus mainly affects cattle and the Asian water buffaloes.

Stating the dairy sector provides livelihood to eight crore families in India, Modi said that this can become a good business model for poor families in other countries. He also said the total value of dairy production in the country is about Rs 8.5 lakh crore, which is more than the combined value of paddy and wheat production. The per capita availability of milk in India is higher than the world average, he added.

During his remarks, Modi mentioned four unique features of the Indian dairy sector, which included small farmers, dairy cooperatives, the Indian breed of livestock and a women-led dairy sector.

Highlighting the uniqueness of Indian animals, the prime minister spoke about Banni, a buffalo breed in the Kutch region of Gujarat.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development ReportPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development Report
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...Premium
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementosPremium
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...Premium
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...
Advertisement

Union Cabinet Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala said the dairy summit was organised in India last in 1974 and at that time milk production was 23 million tonnes, which has now increased to 220 million tonnes.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 02:20:59 pm
Next Story

Sonali Phogat death: Goa govt to hand over probe to CBI

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Tejashwi Yadav: Cong still largest Oppn party; Nitish, Lalu to meet Sonia

Tejashwi Yadav: Cong still largest Oppn party; Nitish, Lalu to meet Sonia

Meet the real stars behind Sri Lanka’s amazing triumph
Asia Cup

Meet the real stars behind Sri Lanka’s amazing triumph

Anil Kapoor says 'sex' makes him feel younger
Koffee with Karan 7

Anil Kapoor says 'sex' makes him feel younger

Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

Police complaint against MP Navneet Rana for defaming man alleging 'love jihad'

Police complaint against MP Navneet Rana for defaming man alleging 'love jihad'

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape
Eye

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape

Premium
Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints by 7 minors
In Hyderabad

Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints by 7 minors

What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?
Health Specials

What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Premium
Supreme Court dismisses father's plea for handing over son's body
Hyderpora encounter

Supreme Court dismisses father's plea for handing over son's body

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries
'Soft policing'

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries

Premium
After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru
Political Pulse

After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement