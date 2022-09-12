Centre, states trying to control lumpy skin disease in cattle: PM Modi at World Dairy Summit

Observing there has been a loss of livestock because of the lumpy skin disease reported across several states in the country recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday that the Centre, along with various state governments, is trying hard to control it.

Addressing the inaugural session of IDF World Dairy Summit 2022 in Greater Noida, Modi said, “While discussing with you today, I will also mention the latest challenge faced by the dairy sector. In the recent past, there has been a loss of livestock due to the disease named lumpy across many states in India. The central government, along with various state governments, is trying hard to control it”.

Speaking at inauguration of International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit 2022 in Greater Noida. https://t.co/yGqQ2HNMU4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 12, 2022

“Our scientists have developed an indigenous vaccine for lumpy skin disease,” the prime minister said, adding efforts are also being made to control the disease by expediting testing and restricting the movement of animals.

Experts say lumpy skin disease is caused by the lumpy skin disease virus (LSDV), which is a virus of the capripoxvirus genus in the poxviridae family, and the virus mainly affects cattle and the Asian water buffaloes.

Stating the dairy sector provides livelihood to eight crore families in India, Modi said that this can become a good business model for poor families in other countries. He also said the total value of dairy production in the country is about Rs 8.5 lakh crore, which is more than the combined value of paddy and wheat production. The per capita availability of milk in India is higher than the world average, he added.

During his remarks, Modi mentioned four unique features of the Indian dairy sector, which included small farmers, dairy cooperatives, the Indian breed of livestock and a women-led dairy sector.

Highlighting the uniqueness of Indian animals, the prime minister spoke about Banni, a buffalo breed in the Kutch region of Gujarat.

Union Cabinet Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala said the dairy summit was organised in India last in 1974 and at that time milk production was 23 million tonnes, which has now increased to 220 million tonnes.