Minor girl tied up, sexually assaulted in Central Delhi market

According to police, the incident took place around 11 pm on September 16. (File Photo/AI Enhanced

A minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in a popular Central Delhi market when she was out buying stationery items, Delhi Police officers said. The accused, a tailor, has been arrested.

According to police, the incident took place around 11 pm on September 16.

“We received a PCR call regarding the sexual assault of a minor victim by a shopkeeper… She had stepped out of home around 11 pm to purchase some stationary items when the tailor lured her in,” said a police officer.

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Police said the accused, aged 56, allegedly took the girl inside, tied her legs and hands, and then assaulted her.