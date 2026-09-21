Minor girl tied up, sexually assaulted in Central Delhi market

A minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in a popular Central Delhi market when she was out buying stationery items, Delhi Police officers said. The accused, a tailor, has been arrested.
According to police, the incident took place around 11 pm on September 16.
“We received a PCR call regarding the sexual assault of a minor victim by a shopkeeper… She had stepped out of home around 11 pm to purchase some stationary items when the tailor lured her in,” said a police officer.
Police said the accused, aged 56, allegedly took the girl inside, tied her legs and hands, and then assaulted her.
Police said the girl came home and told her parents about the incident.
An FIR under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered at the Women’s Police Station in North District.
The accused was sent to judicial custody on the same day.
Last week, a teenage girl was allegedly gangraped and then stabbed to death in Outer North Delhi by her friend and three others. All accused, three of them under the age of 18, have been apprehended, the Delhi Police said.