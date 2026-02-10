CBSE to introduce on-screen marking of answer books for Class 12 board exam this year

Schools have been asked to ensure that computer labs with certain system specifications, a reliable internet connection, and an uninterrupted power supply are available for evaluation. (Express File Photo/Kamleshwar Singh)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will introduce “on-screen marking” for the Class 12 board examinations this year, under which answer sheets will be evaluated digitally on a computer.

According to a circular issued by Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE, on Monday, it is meant to eliminate totalling errors, enable faster evaluation, and allow teachers to remain in their schools and continue their regular duties.

The digital evaluation system is also expected to eliminate the need for post-result mark verification and will allow all schools to contribute to the evaluation process, with teachers from all affiliated schools involved.

Schools have been asked to ensure that computer labs with certain system specifications, a reliable internet connection, and an uninterrupted power supply are available for evaluation.