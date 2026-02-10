CBSE to introduce on-screen marking of answer books for Class 12 board exam this year

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will introduce “on-screen marking” for the Class 12 board examinations this year, under which answer sheets will be evaluated digitally on a computer.
According to a circular issued by Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE, on Monday, it is meant to eliminate totalling errors, enable faster evaluation, and allow teachers to remain in their schools and continue their regular duties.
The digital evaluation system is also expected to eliminate the need for post-result mark verification and will allow all schools to contribute to the evaluation process, with teachers from all affiliated schools involved.
Schools have been asked to ensure that computer labs with certain system specifications, a reliable internet connection, and an uninterrupted power supply are available for evaluation.
CBSE will conduct dry runs for practice, allowing teachers to familiarise themselves with the system. Training programmes and instructional videos will be issued to improve understanding, according to the circular.
The evaluation of Class 10 answer books will continue in physical mode, the Board said in its circular.
Teachers of classes 11 and 12 are set to be deployed for ‘on-screen marking’. Schools have been asked to update data on teachers teaching these classes on an online portal. Non-compliance with the Board’s directions “will be treated as an attempt to vitiate the evaluation process”, and the school’s results will not be declared, a second circular issued on Monday said.
This year, CBSE is also gearing up to offer Class 10 students the option of writing their board exam twice. Students can retake the exam in up to three subjects to improve their performance, while the first set of exams will be mandatory.
