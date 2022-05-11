scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
CBI probing J&K Bank office space purchase carries out searches

“Incriminating documents, articles and electronic evidence, several bank account details and bank locker keys have been recovered during the searches,” a CBI spokesperson said.

Written by Deeptiman Tiwary | New Delhi |
May 11, 2022 3:01:58 am
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday carried out searches at eight locations across Jammu and Kashmir and Mumbai, including premises linked to former PDP leader and state minister Haseeb Drabu, in connection with its probe into the alleged irregularities with regard to a property bought by Jammu and Kashmir Bank in Mumbai in 2010.

Sources in the CBI said searches were carried out at the premises associated with Drabu, a former J&K Bank chairman; then executive director AK Mehta; and then directors Mohammed lbrahim Shahdad and Vikrant Kuthiala apart from members of the Estate Committee.

The CBI had registered a case in the matter on November 11, 2021, on a request from the UT administration.

According to the agency, there are allegations of irregularities in purchase of Akruti Gold building for Rs 180 crore (approx) by J&K Bank for its integrated office in Mumbai in 2010.

