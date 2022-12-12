scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

Caught on cam, woman’s chain snatched at gunpoint in Ghaziabad

In a purported video circulating on social media, a man holding what appears to be a pistol advances towards the woman, prompting her to drop her chain. The man takes it away, along with her mobile phone.

A case of robbery has been registered at the Loni police station. (File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

A woman’s chain and mobile phone were snatched at gunpoint in broad daylight in Loni on Monday afternoon.

In a purported video circulating on social media, a man holding what appears to be a pistol advances towards the woman, prompting her to drop her chain. The man takes it away, along with her mobile phone.

Ghaziabad police said that they are investigating the matter and analysing CCTV footage in the vicinity to crack the case. A case of robbery has been registered at the Loni police station.

According to DCP (Rural) Iraj Raja, the culprit is yet to be identified and investigation is ongoing. He added that such a daylight robbery was not typical, and it was possible that the accused had come from Delhi. Loni is in close proximity to Northeast Delhi and Shahdara, with criminals often taking advantage of the porous border, police said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Age of Consent’ or ‘Gre...Premium
UPSC Key- December 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Age of Consent’ or ‘Gre...
OpenAI’s ChatGPT is seen as a path-breaking AI tool. But experts say that...Premium
OpenAI’s ChatGPT is seen as a path-breaking AI tool. But experts say that...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledgePremium
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledge

First published on: 12-12-2022 at 09:26:56 pm
Next Story

Vivek Bansal: ‘Cong high command must be firm against anti-party acts by even high & mighty… and be accessible’

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close