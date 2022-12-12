Caught on cam, woman’s chain snatched at gunpoint in Ghaziabad

A woman’s chain and mobile phone were snatched at gunpoint in broad daylight in Loni on Monday afternoon.

In a purported video circulating on social media, a man holding what appears to be a pistol advances towards the woman, prompting her to drop her chain. The man takes it away, along with her mobile phone.

Ghaziabad police said that they are investigating the matter and analysing CCTV footage in the vicinity to crack the case. A case of robbery has been registered at the Loni police station.

According to DCP (Rural) Iraj Raja, the culprit is yet to be identified and investigation is ongoing. He added that such a daylight robbery was not typical, and it was possible that the accused had come from Delhi. Loni is in close proximity to Northeast Delhi and Shahdara, with criminals often taking advantage of the porous border, police said.