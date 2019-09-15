Car in Yamuna Expressway crash was rented: Police

A day after two students lost their lives in a car crash on Yamuna Expressway, another student who was in the vehicle died during treatment late on Friday night.

Advertising

Police said after their exams, the students hired a blue i20 and planned to go to Agra. As the car was drawing closer to the zero point, it hit a divider, flipped for 70 metres onto the parallel road, and hit a moving bus before grinding to a halt, said police.

The victim, Sai Sharma, was one of five Amity University students who had allegedly gone for a joy ride on the Yamuna Expressway, and were returning to Noida when the accident took place on Friday evening.

“We are getting details of the timings of their examination to determine when they left. It appears the students did not enter Agra and came back after a long drive,” said an officer.

Advertising

Police said the deceased, Shivani, Owais and Sai, died due to severe neck injuries. The surviving students, who have also fractured their necks, will be undergoing another MRI test within 72 hours of the incident as they are currently admitted in ICU.

Doctors told police that one of the students has lost blood supply to the legs, and efforts are on to stablise it. Police is investigating if the parents were informed of the trip prior to leaving, and are obtaining CCTV footage to establish the timeline of the accident.