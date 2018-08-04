Can’t fund Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System, CM Kejriwal tells Hardeep Singh Puri

Kejriwal said according to the revised scheme submitted by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is the executing agency, the share of the Delhi government in the Rs 31,902-crore project comes to Rs 1,138 crore. Kejriwal said according to the revised scheme submitted by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is the executing agency, the share of the Delhi government in the Rs 31,902-crore project comes to Rs 1,138 crore.

The Delhi government has written to the Centre stating that it will not be able to fund the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) due to “inadequate finances”, raising questions on the future of the ambitious project. In a letter dated July 30, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal conveyed the decision to Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri. The two had discussed the issue during a meeting on July 27.



According to the plan, high-speed trains with a frequency of five to 10 minutes, with an average speed of 100 km per hour, will bring down travel time between Delhi and Meerut to 55 minutes. “I write to convey that the Government of Delhi is ready to grant the in-principle approval for the implementation of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor. However, GNCTD does not have adequate finances to meet the cost. Therefore, I would urge that Delhi’s share in the project cost may be borne by the Central government,” the CM wrote.

