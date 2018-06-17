Call claim not corroborated, rape accused gets bail

According to court records, the IO filed a report on June 5, stating that the call data record (CDR) did not show any call received on the complainant’s mobile number at the specified time. (Representational Image) According to court records, the IO filed a report on June 5, stating that the call data record (CDR) did not show any call received on the complainant’s mobile number at the specified time. (Representational Image)

A Delhi court granted bail to a rape accused after a claim by the victim — that she was “receiving threats from friends of the accused” — could not be substantiated. According to court records, the woman had claimed that she received a call on May 26, for about seven seconds at 10 am, and it was on this ground that the accused’s first bail application was rejected.

However, records obtained from the service provider did not show any such call. Additional Sessions Judge M R Sethi said, “While dismissing the bail application on May 29 factum of the complainant having received the threatening call had swayed heavily on the mind of this court. It was under that circumstance that application was dismissed and Investigating Officer (IO) directed to make inquiries. Prima facie claim being made by the complainant regarding having received internet call on May 26 is not substantiated from the data produced before this court.”

The accused was represented by advocate Pardeep Rana. A case of rape was registered in May this year at Ashok Vihar police station after the woman alleged that the accused had “used and abused” her for over two years on the pretext of marriage.

According to court records, the IO filed a report on June 5, stating that the call data record (CDR) did not show any call received on the complainant’s mobile number at the specified time. The counsel for the complainant had submitted that a call placed through the internet would not reflect in the CDR and requested for collection of internet data package details of the complainant. Following this, the IO filed another report stating that the alleged number had not been used for any internet activity at the specified time.

