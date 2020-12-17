Call centre dupes foreigners of Rs 90 crore, 54 arrested in police raid

The accused recruited friends and others to call people and cheat them. Police have seized 89 desktops and servers from the centre. (Representational Image)

The Delhi Police cyber crime unit has arrested 54 people from a fake call centre for allegedly fleecing over Rs 90 crore from 4,500 foreign nationals by posing as officials from law enforcement agencies. A senior police officer said the owner of the call centre lives in Dubai and manages operations from there.

DCP (Cyber Crime Unit) Anyesh Roy said, “The accused contacted people in the US and other countries. They posed as officials from Social Security Administration, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the US Marshals Service, etc, and told the victims that their (bank-related) details were found at crime scenes and accused them of being linked to drug cartels. They also threatened the victims with immediate arrest.”

Afterwards, police said, the victims were informed that their bank accounts could be frozen and were asked to buy bitcoins or gift cards to keep money in a “safe government vault”. Police said the accused would take the details of these transactions and transfer the money into their accounts.

DCP Roy said the callers used a script which had step-by-step instructions on what and how to speak on the calls.

“We got inputs from sources about the fake call centre. When our team checked, they found the accused were making calls to foreign countries and cheating people. On Tuesday, we conducted a raid and arrested 54 persons from the centre,” said DCP Roy.

