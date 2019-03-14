Gurgaon: Cab driver rolls down window to offer matchstick, robbed

A cab driver’s decision to lend a matchstick to a man standing near his Swift Dzire proved costly last week, when the latter, along with four others, used it as an opportunity to rob him of the vehicle. Six days later, police said three people have been arrested for the crime, while two others are absconding.

Around 2 am on March 8, the driver, Sonu Kumar, said he was driving from the direction of Kanhai traffic light to HUDA City Centre, when his phone indicated a new ‘ride’.

“When I stopped my car to check the booking, a man came and knocked on the window. When I lowered it a little, another man entered from the side. The man on my side forced my window down, and grabbed the car keys,” said Kumar. Three more accomplices arrived on bikes and threw Kumar out of the vehicle, before driving away with it. “The accused made the driver lower his window on the pretext of asking for a matchstick to light a cigarette, after which they executed the crime. The matter is being investigated,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.