Delhi: By 2023, 9 arterial stretches to get wider footpaths, more space

All the nine stretches selected are 100 feet wide. The development of these roads will be on the Built-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model and the construction company will take care of the maintenance for 15 years, government officials said.

Ten-foot wide footpaths and planned spaces for vehicles, non-motorised vehicles, and side-lanes — Delhi is looking at these facilities in nine arterial road stretches by 2023 as part of the Delhi government’s ambitious plans to revamp road infrastructure in the city.

The footpaths, a statement issued by the government said, will be redesigned and reconstructed as per a standard height for the convenience of the differently abled.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a review meeting for the project with officials of the Public Works Department, where it was decided that a Detailed Project Report has to be submitted by February 2021 and work to revamp the 540-km network has to start by June next year.

“Wide roads in many parts of Delhi suddenly turn into a narrow road, and then back into a wide road after a few kilometres. This creates a bottleneck and heavy traffic at particular locations. The priority will be removing those bottlenecks for smooth flow of traffic and an organised lane system. The second goal would be to increase the efficiency of the existing space,” officials said.

The focus is also on leaving no surface uncovered to mitigate dust pollution. All road surfaces will either be paved or plants and shrubs will be planted on them. “Adequate grasses and shrubs will be planted on all surfaces to ensure dust control,” a statement issued by the government said.

