Buy footballs for school: Delhi HC to firms found in contempt

The Delhi High Court has directed two different firms to spend Rs 10,000 each — the cost imposed on them for not filing replies in contempt cases — on installing two football goalposts and purchasing 40 footballs for children studying in a Delhi government school in South East Delhi.

Issuing directions to one of the alleged contemnors, firm owner T C Sagar, Justice Najmi Waziri said that he be allowed to reply to the contempt case against him, subject to payment of cost which may go towards a social cause.

“… Let the respondent (Sagar) put up two football goalposts with nets at Chandra Shekhar Azad government school… New Friends Colony, for the benefit of children, within four weeks. Total expenses would be Rs 10,000,” the order said.

The court also sought the presence of Delhi government’s additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose, who assured compliance of the order.

It said that the “Deputy Director (South), Directorate of Education, Delhi government, and the principal shall ensure that the field is properly prepared and duly marked for the game. To obviate any injury to students, it shall be ensured that no stones or pebbles are littered in the field”.

Sagar is facing contempt proceedings as his firm failed to comply with the HC’s 2017 directions, which had ordered his firm to return a premises on which they had installed a mobile tower. Advocate A N Aggarwal, who filed the case on behalf of Naveen Nagpal, said the firm has neither returned the property nor paid rent.

Meanwhile, the other alleged contemnor, Me Clinic, was also slapped with a cost of Rs 10,000 for not filing its reply to a contempt plea by a medical firm. The court said, “The costs may be expended towards public purposes, such as for the benefit of schoolgoing children”.

“Let the respondents (Me Clinic and others) purchase 40 footballs of good quality for the benefit of children studying in Chandra Shekhar Azad government school. Twenty footballs each shall be for girls and boys, studying in morning and evening shifts,” the order said.