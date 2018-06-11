Businessman held for ‘raping’ domestic help

The officer said that the accused allegedly made a video clip of the incident and threatened to make it viral if she did not come to the house again. (Representational Image) The officer said that the accused allegedly made a video clip of the incident and threatened to make it viral if she did not come to the house again. (Representational Image)

A 59-year-old real-estate businessman was arrested from central Delhi for allegedly raping his domestic help and making a video clip of the incident on his mobile phone. Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) M S Randhawa confirmed the arrest but refused to divulge further details.

Police said the accused was arrested on Saturday after police lodged an FIR under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 506 (threatening) on the basis of the woman’s complaint. The 24-year-old woman, in her complaint, told police that she lives with her parents and had been accompanying her mother, who is a domestic help, to work. Her mother works the businessman’s house, she added.

“A few days ago, the accused stopped her when she was leaving with her mother and asked her to work for him as a cook. He took her number and said he would call her within three-four days,” said a senior police officer.

The woman alleged that he called her after three days and asked her to come to his house. “He lived on the third floor. No one was at home when the woman reached the house. He locked the door from inside and started misbehaving with her. When the woman resisted, he threatened her with dire consequences, saying he would shoot her with his pistol. He then allegedly tied her up and gagged her with her dupatta before raping her,” said a police officer.

The officer added that the accused allegedly made a video clip of the incident and threatened to make it viral if she did not come to the house again.

Police said the woman was scared and did not tell anyone about the incident. “Her mother found her crying and the woman eventually told her what happened. She informed police, who conducted a raid and arrested the accused,” said the officer.

