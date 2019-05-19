Delhi: Businessman claims he was kidnapped and blackmailed, 6 arrested

Police have arrested six persons, including four women, for allegedly kidnapping a 64-year-old Mumbai-based businessman from outside a five-star hotel in Chanakyapuri and demanding Rs 30 lakh for his release.

Advertising

According to police, the businessman, who is the complainant in the case, is a retired Merchant Navy officer. Police said that he had met the arrested accused in the past during his visits to the capital.

“CCTV footage from Friday shows two of the women walking into his hotel room and all of them leaving a while later. According to the complainant, the remaining accused were waiting in a car, and coerced him to get in,” a senior police officer said.

The complainant alleged that two of them attacked him in the vehicle.

Advertising

“He claims they took him to a room in Laxmi Nagar, where they robbed him of valuables and jewellery. He claims they blackmailed him by threatening to make public certain videos, and demanded Rs 30 lakh for his release. One of his employees was asked to arrange for the money, but he panicked and made a PCR call around 11.30 pm,” police said.

Following this, police scanned the hotel’s CCTVs. “Using technical surveillance, police traced the businessman to Laxmi Nagar and arrested the accused. The businessman told police he met one of the women on social media three months ago,” an officer said.

A senior police officer said the accused had kidnapped and blackmailed two men in the past too, but those cases went unreported.