Buses to start plying on new route in Gurgaon

The second route of the Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited will be launched Friday, with PWD Minister Rao Narbir Singh flagging off the service from Sector 10. Officials said the new 19.7- km-long route will connect Palam Vihar to Ghata village via Sector 56 and will have 76 stops, linking Rezang La Chowk, Udyog Vihar, Shankar Chowk, Sikanderpur, and Genpact Chowk, among others.

It is expected to provide better connectivity to residents, aided by several Rapid Metro stations that fall on the route. Twenty-five low floor, non- AC buses are scheduled to ply on the new route — number 112— and will be equipped with CCTVs, public announcement systems, panic buttons, a wheelchair ramp, and a passenger information system that will be connected to GPS.

The first route of the service, which began on September 2, runs between Sector 10 bus terminal and HUDA City Centre.