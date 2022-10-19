scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

Bursting firecrackers in Delhi could earn 6-month jail term

The Delhi Police, the Revenue Department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) have constituted a total of 408 teams to enforce the firecracker ban, said officials.

The Explosives Act has provisions for imprisonment that may extend up to three years or a fine of up to Rs 5,000 or both. (File)

People bursting firecrackers will be charged under IPC Section 268, fined Rs 200 or imprisoned for up to six months, said Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai Wednesday. He added that the manufacture, storage and sale of firecrackers in violation of the ban that is already in place in Delhi will be punished under Section 9B of the Explosives Act.

Rai said: “This year too there is a ban on the manufacture, sale, storage and bursting of firecrackers. There is also a ban on online delivery of firecrackers.” He added, “Pollution is also caused due to the bursting of firecrackers in NCR areas. I would like to request the Union environment minister to implement a ban on bursting firecrackers even in NCR.”

So far, 188 violations of the ban on sale and storage of firecrackers have been found, Rai said. “A total of 2,917 kg of firecrackers have been confiscated. From October 21 onwards, an awareness campaign — ‘Diye Jalao Patakhe Nahi’ — will be held to make people aware about the firecracker ban. When Diwali began to be celebrated in the country, there were no firecrackers. The festival is meant to be celebrated with diyas,” Rai said.

First published on: 19-10-2022 at 03:58:48 pm
