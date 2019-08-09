Buildings partly razed in South Delhi for flouting green norms

Unauthorised buildings in South Delhi’s Tughlaqabad Extension have been partly demolished and their owners fined for flouting environment laws following an inspection under directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Advertising

Occupants have been given notices to vacate and electricity and water supply would be disconnected within one week, the NGT chairperson bench was told Thursday. “Counsel for (South) corporation states… demolition activities will be undertaken with help from police at the earliest. Let a compliance report in this regard be filed,” the bench directed.

The issue was brought forward in a plea by local resident Nanak Singh, who alleged violation of environmental laws during the course of illegal construction in the area. An action-taken report on the matter was sought earlier this year from a joint committee of officials from the South Corporation and Central Pollution Control Board.

The report said the properties were in an unauthorised colony and had no clearance or approved building plans. “Garbage, waste and filth were found scattered all around the colony creating very unhygienic conditions for living,” it added.

Advertising

The tribunal found in April that no action had been taken despite violations being reported and sought for another action-taken report.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee, in its assessment earlier this month, said that directions to stop “illegal activities” and for imposing compensation have been issued.

Fines of Rs 10,000 were imposed on property owners in February and some demolition took place earlier this month, as per an SDMC status report.

The NGT bench said Thursday that the waste generated during the demolition should be managed and disposed properly. The case is listed for hearing next on October 22.