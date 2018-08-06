Builder arrested for duping homebuyers

“It is very likely that the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act will be applied to them,” said SP Crime Ashok Kumar. (Representational Image) “It is very likely that the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act will be applied to them,” said SP Crime Ashok Kumar. (Representational Image)

The crime branch of the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police arrested the vice-president of Earth Iconic Private Limited Sunday for duping homebuyers. Police said charges of cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy will be filed under relevant IPC sections.

“Four of those involved in the criminal activities of Earth Infrastructure are already in Tihar Jail, arrested by Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing. More accomplices will be accused and arrested in the course of our investigation. We are currently in the process of collecting more information and evidence in this case, after which we will file the chargesheet. It is very likely that the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act will be applied to them,” said SP Crime Ashok Kumar.

According to Kumar, the criminal activities include putting up unsanctioned plots for sale, as well as taking payments for housing units that they were in no capacity to provide to the buyers.

