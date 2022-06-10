scorecardresearch
Friday, June 10, 2022
Prep to bring down Supertech twin towers nearly complete, on track to meet new deadline

An extension order was granted by the Supreme Court on May 17, said Noida Authority officials. The demolition was earlier set to take place on May 22.

Written by Amil Bhatnagar | New Delhi |
June 10, 2022 8:16:11 am
A test blast was carried out in April to ascertain the amount of explosives required for the main blast. (File)

With preparations nearly complete, the demolition of the Supertech towers is likely to meet the delayed deadline. The twin towers in Noida Sector 93 A will be demolished on August 21, with a cushion period that ends a week later. An extension order was granted by the Supreme Court on May 17, said Noida Authority officials. The demolition was earlier set to take place on May 22.

Edifice Engineering, the company carrying out the demolition, is currently in the process of drilling holes and wrapping pillars, beams with geotextile material meant to minimise impact.

“The process is nearly 87% complete. We are making holes in which the charges will be laid. We are also bringing down structures between the towers. The size of the debris laid out has also been increased. A few days will be needed to lay down charges which will be the final step. The demolition on the finalised date is on track,” said a source.

As per sources, the company will require 21 days to install explosives in the beams. Once detonated, the charges will carry out an implosion of the building onto itself. The debris and geotextile material will ensure that the concrete does not splinter and the impact is reduced to a minimal radius.

The company is also identifying areas within 50 metres of the demolition site and will submit information on the same to Resident Welfare Associations of Emerald Court Owners and ATS Village Apartments, said officials.

A report on the vibration occurring due to the test blast will also be submitted by Edifice Engineering to GAIL Ltd. and CBRI by June 20, officials added.

A test blast was carried out in April to ascertain the amount of explosives required for the main blast.

The Supreme Court, on August 30 last year, had ordered the demolition of the twin towers within three months, for violating regulations on the distance between buildings. Edifice Engineering has partnered with South Africa-based Jet Demolition to prepare the blast plan and execute the explosion.

