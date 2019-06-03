Bonhomie between Kejriwal and opposition leader Vijender Gupta at Delhi govt-hosted iftar

Toggle Menu
Bonhomie between Kejriwal and opposition leader Vijender Gupta at Delhi govt-hosted iftarhttps://indianexpress.com/article/delhi/bonhomie-between-kejriwal-and-vijender-gupta-at-delhi-govt-hosted-iftar-5763252/

Several Delhi cabinet ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, BJP MLA Om Prakash Sharma and Aam Aadmi Party leaders attended the iftar party.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being offered a bite by BJP MLA Vijender Gupta as Dy CM Manish Sisodia looks on at an Iftar party in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

An iftar, hosted by the AAP government, Monday witnessed a bonhomie between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Opposition Leader in the Assembly Vijender Gupta with the latter offering a morsel of food to the former as a friendly gesture.

Later talking to the media, Gupta, flanked by Kejrwal, advised the chief minister to avoid the path of confrontation for the welfare of Delhi.

No senior leaders from the Congress attended the iftar.

After the call for iftar was given, Kejriwal and others got down from the stage and sat in a table for food.

At the table, Gupta, who is critical of Kejrwal and his government, fed a morsel of food to him as a friendly gesture following requests by photo journalists.

“Since the beginning, I have been asking Kejrwal ji to avoid the path of confrontation for the welfare of Delhi. If we work together, it will benefit Delhi. But this is their strategy (to have confrontation)…” Gupta told reporters after the event.

Kejriwal congratulated people on the occasion and said he prays for their prosperity.

