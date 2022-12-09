Body of 3-year-old boy found in public toilet in Delhi

The Delhi Police recovered the body of a three-year-old boy from a public toilet in a slum cluster in Shahdara district, Thursday.

The child has been identified, said police, adding that he lived in the same area with his parents.

According to police, around 3 pm on Thursday, the child left his house with Rs 15 to buy biscuits. Around half an hour later, his body was spotted at the nearby public toilet by a local. He alerted the police and the family.

“The boy was found in the same slum cluster. There were no signs of external injuries. His clothes, a packet of biscuits and some money was found at the spot. No case has been registered yet in the matter as we are still probing the actual cause of death which will be ascertained only after the post-mortem examination,” said an officer.

Police said there is no sexual assault or kidnapping involved. Also, since there are no CCTVs in the area, police are conducting a local enquiry in the case.

The boy’s father works as a labourer at a factory and his mother is a home maker.