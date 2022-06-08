scorecardresearch
Delhi: Blaze at e-motor parking lot at Jamia Nagar

80 vehicles burnt in the Jamia Nagar fire; no casualties reported

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: June 8, 2022 12:33:31 pm
Atul Garg, DFS chief, said, “The fire damaged 10 cars, three two-wheelers, 30 e-rickshaws and 50 old e-rickshaws. The parking is for the metro station.” (Twitter/@ANI)

Several vehicles were gutted after a massive fire broke out at an electric motor parking space in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar on Wednesday morning. Officers said over 80 vehicles were damaged in the fire. No casualties were reported.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call about the fire at 5 am. A total of 11 fire-tenders were rushed to douse the fire which had spread across the parking space.

Atul Garg, DFS chief, said, “The fire damaged 10 cars, three two-wheelers, 30 e-rickshaws and 50 old e-rickshaws. The parking is for the metro station.”

The parking manager was inside the parking space at the time of the incident.

