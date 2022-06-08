Delhi: Blaze at e-motor parking lot at Jamia Nagar

Updated: June 8, 2022 12:33:31 pm
Several vehicles were gutted after a massive fire broke out at an electric motor parking space in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar on Wednesday morning. Officers said over 80 vehicles were damaged in the fire. No casualties were reported.
The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call about the fire at 5 am. A total of 11 fire-tenders were rushed to douse the fire which had spread across the parking space.
Atul Garg, DFS chief, said, “The fire damaged 10 cars, three two-wheelers, 30 e-rickshaws and 50 old e-rickshaws. The parking is for the metro station.”
The parking manager was inside the parking space at the time of the incident.
