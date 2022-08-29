BJP to protest against liquor policy at 13 places in Delhi today

The BJP will hold protests Monday against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s now shelved liquor policy demanding the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, said senior party leaders.

The BJP’s Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal must seek the resignation of both Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain on moral grounds. “Those responsible for drowning Delhi in liquor and collaborating with the liquor mafia must be investigated for corruption worth crores of rupees,” said Gupta.

Gupta will hold a protest at ITO and Leader of Opposition Ramvir Bidhuri at Janpath. Other leaders will be holding protests at places like Welcome, Model Town, Rohini, Moti Bagh, Milap Nagar, Mayapuri, and Ramesh Nagar.

On August 19, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted multiple raids at various places connected to Sisodia, including his residence. Sisodia, who oversees the excise department, faces charges of corruption in the liquor policy.

The charges were refuted by the AAP, which has been engaged in a verbal battle with the BJP over the raids. In connection with the alleged excise scam, raids were conducted in seven states and around 31 places in Delhi-NCR. The investigating agency named 15 suspects, including Sisodia, in a First Information Report (FIR) filed in the case.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case on May 30 under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). His judicial custody was extended and is currently in jail.