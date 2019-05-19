BJP planning to kill me: Kejriwal’s claim sparks war of words, Rijiju says limits of political insanity crossed

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s allegations that the BJP wanted to get him killed, and his personal security detail could target him, triggered a war of words Saturday, with Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju calling his remarks “reprehensible”, while Deputy CM Manish Sisodia suggested police shared the AAP chief’s security detail with the BJP.

“Arvind Kejriwal ji has crossed all limits of political insanity and human impulsivity. How can a Chief Minister make such a reprehensible statement? We are political rivals not enemies! Security of the nation and its citizens is the responsibility of the government,” said Rijiju.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly and senior Delhi BJP leader Vijender Gupta, referring to the incident on May 4 when Kejriwal was attacked by a man while campaigning, claimed that Kejriwal had asked the liaison officer to remove security from his car during the road show.

“I had revealed that the CM’s directions are part of the daily police entry. AAP did not get any electoral benefit from the incident; in this desperation, he is now saying PSOs report to BJP,” he wrote on Twitter.

Incidentally, after Kejriwal was attacked on May 4, senior AAP leaders had raised questions about his security, provided by Delhi Police, which is under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The attacker was arrested and is now out on bail.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sisodia said, “The CM is attacked and the accused gets bail within two days. Police, on day one, call him a disgruntled AAP supporter whereas his wife says he is a Modi supporter. Why are police trying to prove he is an AAP supporter? Also, what happened in the case after the attacker got bail? My question is why are police sharing the CM’s security details with the BJP? How does Vijender Gupta know what the CM told his PSOs or didn’t? It is a security breach.”

Asked if Kejriwal had received any threat or got information about an impending attack before Saturday’s allegation, Sisodia said he did not know.

Sisodia also claimed that Gupta’s remarks proved that the BJP was accessing the daily security report of the CM.

“BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed. Vijender Gupta’s tweet proves that the daily security report of the CM reaches BJP every day and BJP is plotting to kill the CM. Vijender Gupta is involved in this conspiracy,” he said on Twitter.

The Delhi Police, meanwhile, said they are committed to their duty.

“The security unit of Delhi Police is a professional set-up of well-trained personnel who are thoroughly committed to their job and perform duties with a high level of dedication and professionalism. The unit has been providing security cover commendably for several high dignitaries of all political parties. The security personnel posted in the security team of honourable CM, Delhi, are equally committed to their duties,” Additional PRO, Delhi Police, Anil Mittal said.