BJP men climb atop Jain’s car, Arvind Kejriwal says party of lumpens

Health Minister Satyendar Jain’s car was stopped and surrounded by Delhi BJP workers on Sunday, with many climbing on the bonnet and banging on the windshield while raising slogans against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The incident took place around noon near Goyala Vihar in Chhawla, where Jain had gone to inaugurate sewer development work. Members of the Delhi BJP youth wing started protesting against him over the new liquor policy when he was leaving from the area.

Delhi has seen several protests by the BJP against the new liquor policy over the past few months. With MCD elections only a month away, BJP has made it the central theme of its campaign against the AAP. Over the past few days, the BJP has held a referendum on the policy in different parts of the city.

The incident drew a sharp reaction from the Chief Minister, who posted: “Ye Bhajapa hai. Nihayat gundon aur lafangon ki party. Jab ye haar rahe hote hain to apni auqaat dikha dete hain. Inhen janata inakee auqaat batayegi. (This is BJP. It is a party of complete lumpens and goondas. They show their true colours when they are losing (elections). The public will show them their place).”

While the Delhi Police responded to a call from the spot, it said a formal complaint had not been received so far.



“Today Health Minister Shri Satender Jain visited the Goyala Vihar area in connection with the inauguration of a sewer line. For this, adequate staff was deployed at the police station level, although there was no intimation of this programme. After the inauguration, he left the venue and crossed the Goyala Dairy drain towards Dwarka, where some protesters raised slogans and tried to stop his car. Staff from a nearby police picket reached there and they were removed immediately, and the minister left the spot. The SHOs of Chhawla and Sector 23 Dwarka too reached the spot immediately in response to the call. No complaint has been received in this regard,” said Additional DCP (Dwarka) Vikram Singh.

Officials from the Delhi government said that they had informed the area SHO and a member of Jain’s staff made a call at 112, the emergency number, at noon.

AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj called the incident disgraceful. “BJP is scared it will lose. If what happened to Satyendar Jain had happened to the Prime Minister, how much drama would it have caused,” he tweeted.

Delhi BJP leaders, however, said it was a simple protest.

“It is really sad that the Aam Aadmi Party, which emerged from an agitation, cannot tolerate a people’s protest today. There was no goondaism against Minister Satyendar Jain. It was just local residents of the area protesting against the new liquor policy of the Kejriwal government,” said Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

Delhi BJP youth wing president Vasu Rukhar said that the party’s Najafgarh district youth wing had organised a protest and had only shown black flags. “There was no violence, AAP is creating drama over it,” he said.