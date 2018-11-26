Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari writes to Rajnath Singh on NRC

A day after Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari called for the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the capital to identify illegal immigrants, senior party leaders said he has spoken to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on the issue.

Stating that a formal letter is being drafted and will be sent to the minister soon, a senior leader said, “He (Singh) has been busy with political campaigns due to the upcoming state elections… Once he is back, we will start pressing for the issue.”

Tiwari, who is also the North East Delhi MP, made the statement following the arrest of five Bangladeshi nationals of an interstate gang in Taimoor Nagar on Saturday: “Saturday’s incident shows that they no longer fear the law of the land. They are no longer living in jhuggis, but have become outlaws. Before the situation gets out of hand, there should be an Assam-like NRC here too.”