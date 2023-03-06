BJP to burn ‘Holika’ of AAP government’s ‘scams and corruption’ across Delhi

In line with its strategy of denting the AAP’s public perception in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP will hit the streets to burn effigies of the ruling party’s ‘scams and corruption’ being likened to the traditional Holika, considered an embodiment of evil, across the city Monday.

Aimed at keeping up the pressure on the AAP following the arrest of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia for his involvement in the alleged excise policy scam by CBI, the “AAP’s Holika” will be burnt across the 70 Assembly segments in Delhi.

“There are numerous scams which the AAP government is involved in and which have caused a loss of over Rs. 58,000 crore to the state exchequer. Its Holika will be a combination of all these as well as its inherent corruption,” a BJP leader said.

“We will neither let the people nor the AAP forget that two of Arvind Kejriwal’s closest aides are in jail for corruption and this is just the beginning; the heat of the investigation will reach Kejriwal himself soon,” the leader also said adding that the party will begin the programme at 11 am.

Delhi’s tripartite political battle between the AAP, the BJP and the Congress has spilled onto the city’s streets and will play out in its neighbourhoods, as each party attempts to gain control of the narrative following the latest political shake-up—the arrest of Manish Sisodia followed by his and jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain’s resignations from the Cabinet.

At the heart of their campaigns is the alleged excise policy scam, which will see the three parties jostling for space on citizens’ doorsteps to ‘explain’ how they see it. These campaigns will also serve as a cadre-building exercise ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.