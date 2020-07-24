Gurgaon: Jail official held for ‘supplying drugs’ to inmates

According to police, a raid was carried out on Thursday afternoon on the jail premises and SIM cards and contraband were found in the possession of DJS Dharmbeer Chautala and Ravi. According to police, a raid was carried out on Thursday afternoon on the jail premises and SIM cards and contraband were found in the possession of DJS Dharmbeer Chautala and Ravi.

A Deputy Jail Superintendent was arrested along with another person on Thursday for allegedly supplying mobile phones and illegal items to inmates at Gurgaon’s Bhondsi Jail.

According to police, a raid was carried out on Thursday afternoon on the jail premises and SIM cards and contraband were found in the possession of DJS Dharmbeer Chautala and Ravi. The accused would take money from prisoners to illegally supply the items, police said.

“For the past several days, mobile SIM cards and contraband were being recovered from criminals lodged in Bhondsi Jail. A strict eye was being kept on them through secret channels. We received information that they were being supplied the items inside the jail. Sector 39 police carried out a raid, and mobile phones, SIM cards and drugs were found. Immediately, the Deputy Jail Superintendent and his associate were arrested, and a case has been filed at the Bhondsi police station,” said a Gurgaon police spokesperson.

According to police, teams carried out searches at Chautala’s residence and recovered 11 4G SIM cards and 230 grams of hash.

During investigation, it was found that that jail official would allegedly facilitate supply of 4G SIMs and phones so that inmates could operate WhatsApp and other social media accounts from within the jail. The official would allegedly take Rs 20,000 from the inmates in return.

Police also seized drugs worth Rs 10 lakh from the possession of the inmates and the accused.

Police are currently questioning the inmates on the alleged involvement of other jail officials in the supply scheme.

The information with regard to the illegal supply was being gathered by the Crime Branch in Sector 39 police station. The police was asked to keep the operation a secret in order to avoid suspicion among the inmates or jail staff.

The team was also asked to keep an eye on the activities of criminals lodged in the jail for serious offences.

