Better food courts, VIP lounges: Expansion work at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 1 arrival hall complete

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) Monday said they have completed the expansion work at the Delhi Airport’s T1 arrival terminal. Domestic passengers at the airport will soon be able to experience the 800-square metre arrival hall with VIP lounges, galleries, better food courts and parking space.

Under the Phase 3A expansion project, the terminal has been built to cater to 100-140 million passengers per year. Currently, the terminal capacity is 60-100 million.

The new terminal has been built as a “green building”—equipped with carbon-saving, green and cost-saving measures. Glass panels and green spaces will be incorporated to make the terminal eco-friendly. “DIAL has used daylight concept in the terminal building, which will reduce electricity consumption, as there will be ample natural light during the day. In addition, lighting fixtures and equipment like HVAC and baggage belts are energy efficient and thus consume less power,” said a DIAL spokesperson.

The pickup lanes outside the terminal have been realigned to three additional lanes. Now, there are 11 lanes for smooth traffic flow. Parking space has also been expanded for cars, shuttle buses and taxis.

The new terminal will also have a meet-and-greet zone, green forecourt area with food courts and retail spaces.

“DIAL has successfully completed expansion work of arrival terminal at T1 and is ready for operations. We, at DIAL, are committed to providing a world-class experience to passengers. This new arrival terminal is another step towards enhancing the infrastructure and passenger experience at Delhi airport. The current domestic arrival operations will now move to the newly constructed arrival terminal, which would enable DIAL to take up the demolition of the existing arrival terminal, T1C. The building was the need of the hour. It will help in enhancing the airport’s operational efficiency,” said I Prabhakara Rao, deputy managing director, GMR Group (DIAL).