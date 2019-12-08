Barricades, water cannons to break protest at Rajghat

At the protest near Rajghat, Saturday. Praveen Khanna At the protest near Rajghat, Saturday. Praveen Khanna

A group of protesters near Rajghat were met with barricades and a water cannon Saturday evening as they attempted to walk towards India Gate. The protest, organised by Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), was about women safety and started from Rajghat where DCW chief Swati Maliwal is currently on hunger strike.

DCW member Promila Gupta said, “We started at 5 pm and informed police about the march. Around 2 km away from Rajghat, we saw many barricades and police. Some tried climbing over those but were stopped and police used water cannon on us.”

DCP (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said the protesters didn’t have permission and were carrying “mashaal”. He said, “Minor use of water cannons was done to control the situation.” Maliwal was not a part of the protest.

