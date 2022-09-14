scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Baffling, say Satyendar Jain’s lawyers on ED case against him

Even though Jain’s lawyers completed their rebuttal, the ED sought another date to make further arguments, to which Jain’s lawyers alleged that the agency was “buying time and this will become an unending process”. The court will hear further arguments on September 15.

Satyendar JainThe ED had arrested Jain in a money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act, under which he was accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.(file)

The lawyers for AAP minister Satyendar Jain Tuesday said during his bail hearing that they cannot understand who has been cheated in the Enforcement Directorate case against him, to which a Delhi judge remarked that “companies which were cheated then laundered the same money”.

Even though Jain’s lawyers completed their rebuttal, the ED sought another date to make further arguments, to which Jain’s lawyers alleged that the agency was “buying time and this will become an unending process”. The court will hear further arguments on September 15.

Also Read |‘Where is criminal activity?’: Judge to ED at Satyendar Jain hearing

On the last date of hearing, Special Judge Geetanjli Goel had asked the Enforcement Directorate why it went beyond the CBI case by investigating alleged proceeds of crime not mentioned in their chargesheet. It also asked for an explanation on what the criminality in this case was and remarked at one point that the companies said to be cheated by the AAP leader were also made accused in the case.

During Tuesday’s hearing, senior advocate N Hariharan, appearing on behalf of Jain, argued that the AAP leader was “not a shareholder, never a majority shareholder. The money from Kolkata never accrued to any one of us; shares were transferred to the account of Vaibhav and Ankush, what do we have to do with it?”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in MaharashtraPremium
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in Maharashtra
CRISPR: A technology beginning to deliver on the near unlimited potential...Premium
CRISPR: A technology beginning to deliver on the near unlimited potential...
India’s great anaemia mysteryPremium
India’s great anaemia mystery

Hariharan then told the court that he does not understand how accommodation entries amounted to proceeds of crime, and said: “We can’t understand who is cheated?”

The judge, while talking about the ED case, said, “Companies which were cheated then laundered the same money.”

Hariharan told the court this was a “baffling question”, and that as per a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Jain’s services were limited to “providing architectural services, carry out due diligence, be responsible for construction and design”.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the defence counsel for Ankush and Vaibhav Jain told the court that the ED was “not clear about the proceeds of crime”.

“They say it is a disproportionate assets (DA) case, they say it is a conspiracy case, they say it is cheating. They don’t understand conspiracy. ED can’t say it is cheating or conspiracy. They have to show it is money laundering,” their lawyer argued.

The ED lawyers had argued in court that the accused, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain, were making an attempt to “change this case to an income tax evasion alone as they are trying to save one person”.

Advertisement

The ED had arrested Jain in a money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act, under which he was accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 09:02:53 am
Next Story

AAP to launch month-long anti-waste campaign, ‘expose’ BJP on issue of sanitation

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

Hindi’s century-long struggle to be recognised over a more powerful Urdu
Hindi Diwas

Hindi’s century-long struggle to be recognised over a more powerful Urdu

Premium
Pilot the rallying cry in Gujjar ire for Congress, BJP sees an opening
Political Pulse

Pilot the rallying cry in Gujjar ire for Congress, BJP sees an opening

India, China complete disengagement in Hot Springs region

India, China complete disengagement in Hot Springs region

Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
Madhya Pradesh

‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests

Premium
85 questions, 350 students, 14k inmates: How Punjab is telling addiction stories

85 questions, 350 students, 14k inmates: How Punjab is telling addiction stories

'Breakfast Meetings' to bridge communication gap between UP govt, society
Delhi Confidential

'Breakfast Meetings' to bridge communication gap between UP govt, society

Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh's character: 'We're thinking of origins story'
After Brahmastra: Part One

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh's character: 'We're thinking of origins story'

Armenia, Azerbaijan report 99 troops killed in border clash

Armenia, Azerbaijan report 99 troops killed in border clash

Beginning to deliver on near unlimited potential to improve quality of life
The CRISPR technology

Beginning to deliver on near unlimited potential to improve quality of life

Premium
Kejriwal's Ahmedabad 'autowala' host, whose pro-BJP family is at a crossroads

Kejriwal's Ahmedabad 'autowala' host, whose pro-BJP family is at a crossroads

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement