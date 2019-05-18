Bad infrastructure at 35 Delhi govt hospitals: Report in HC

The Delhi High Court was informed that 35 government hospitals in Delhi are “reeling under dilapidated and crumbling infrastructure and other glaring infirmities, striking a bodily blow to the life and liberty of millions of citizens who come for treatment daily”.

Among the hospitals in the list are Delhi government-run ones such as Lok Nayak, DDU, GB Pant, GTB and Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospitals.

The information was revealed in a report placed before a bench headed by Chief Justice Rajendra Menon, who had proposed the constitution of a committee of experts to inspect infrastructure and manpower at the hospitals last month. It, however, had asked the petitioner’s counsel, advocate Prashant Manchanda, who had alleged poor infrastructure and lack of medical facilities in Delhi government hospitals, to suggest names for the panel.

Manchanda suggested a three-member expert panel, including Dr Sandeep Miglani, additional director hospital coordinator of all Delhi government hospitals, who endorsed the report filed by the advocate.

Dr Miglani, who certified the report, said the “hydra-headed issues prevailing in all government hospitals of Delhi are factually correct”, based on inspections conducted by him and others.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by a teacher from Karawal Nagar, who lost her nine-month-old foetus when she was admitted to GTB Hospital for delivery.