Ayushman Bharat: Fresh push by National Health Agency to get hospitals on board

Pushing hard to get private hospitals on board the Centre’s ambitious health insurance scheme — Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) — the National Health Agency (NHA) is organising another meeting with the hospitals on Tuesday to explain the scheme’s benefits.

According to officials, many private hospitals are still confused over the implementation of the scheme. An invitation has been sent to around 20 hospitals, requesting them to be a part of the meeting.

“Some hospitals are unclear about the benefits, and how charges are going to be applied under the health insurance scheme. We want to tell them about the process and how it will boost the health sector,” said Jitu Lal Meena, deputy general manager, Hospital Network and Quality Assurance, NHA.

Explained A scheme that aims to cover 100 million families Announced by the Prime Minister during this year's Independence Day speech, the Centre’s ambitious health insurance scheme was launched on September 23. With an annual insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh, the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) aims to cover more than 100 million families belonging to poor and vulnerable sections. The scheme will cover medical and hospitalisation expenses for almost all secondary and most tertiary care procedures. So far, it has been adopted by 33 states and union territories, and more than 8.25 lakh e-cards have been generated.

So far, the scheme has been implemented in four Centre-run government hospitals — All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Ram Manohar Lohia, Safdarjung Hospital and Lady Hardinge Medical College — and three private hospitals, Cygnus Sonia Hospital in Nangloi, Dr Shroff’s Charity Eye Hospital and Cygnus MLS Super-Speciality Hospital.

“An MoU will be signed with these three private hospitals on Monday,” added Meena.

While private hospitals have begun to join the scheme, hospitals under the Delhi government are stuck in limbo due to a tussle over the name.

The NHA has still not agreed to Delhi government’s demand to tweak the name of the scheme to Mukhya Mantri Aam Aadmi Swasthya Bima Yojana – Ayushman Bharat in the capital.

Hoping to arrive at a consensus, the NHA has written to the government to fix a meeting and discuss the issue.

“We haven’t received any response yet. Delhi is an important part and we want the scheme to be implemented in state government hospitals as well. We will try our best to get the national capital on board,” said NHA CEO Indu Bhushan.

Officials in the Delhi government’s Health department said they have recieved the letter and are yet to take a decision on it.