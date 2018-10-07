Follow Us:
Saturday, October 06, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
  • Arvind Kejriwal writes to CMs on Electricity Act amendments

Arvind Kejriwal writes to CMs on Electricity Act amendments

The AAP chief’s move came a week after he held a press conference, announcing his decision to rally against the proposals.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: October 7, 2018 2:36:56 am
AAP, aam aadmi Party Lok sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi AAP, Gopal rai, delhi news, Indian express news Kejriwal also wrote to Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy, Tamil Nadu CM EK Palaniswami, Mizoram CM Lal Thanhawla, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and Sikkim CM Pawan Chamling.

In a significant overture ahead of the 2019 polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to 11 of his non-BJP counterparts, including Congress CMs, on Saturday, advocating the need to join forces against the Centre over the proposed amendments in the Electricity Act, 2003.

The AAP chief’s move came a week after he held a press conference, announcing his decision to rally against the proposals.

Kejriwal had said he would be visiting the states ruled by non-BJP parties, which he reiterated in the letters to the CMs, including Punjab’s Amarinder Singh, Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal, Karnataka’s HD Kumaraswamy, Andhra Pradesh’s N Chandrababu Naidu and Pinarayi Vijayan of Kerala, among others.

“We all need to get together to ensure that the Central government does not succeed in getting this amendment Bill passed in Parliament. We may also give it wide publicity and make people aware of how these amendments will adversely affect a common man,” he wrote, adding, “Since this is an extremely critical matter which will have nationwide consequences, I would like to personally come to discuss it in detail with you. I would appreciate if you could kindly indicate your earliest convenience”.

Kejriwal also wrote to Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy, Tamil Nadu CM EK Palaniswami, Mizoram CM Lal Thanhawla, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and Sikkim CM Pawan Chamling.

Must Watch

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

Live Blog
Best of Express
Apple iPhone XS Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Which is better?
Watch Now
Apple iPhone XS Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Which is better?
Buzzing Now