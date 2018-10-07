Arvind Kejriwal writes to CMs on Electricity Act amendments

Kejriwal also wrote to Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy, Tamil Nadu CM EK Palaniswami, Mizoram CM Lal Thanhawla, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and Sikkim CM Pawan Chamling. Kejriwal also wrote to Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy, Tamil Nadu CM EK Palaniswami, Mizoram CM Lal Thanhawla, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and Sikkim CM Pawan Chamling.

In a significant overture ahead of the 2019 polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to 11 of his non-BJP counterparts, including Congress CMs, on Saturday, advocating the need to join forces against the Centre over the proposed amendments in the Electricity Act, 2003.

The AAP chief’s move came a week after he held a press conference, announcing his decision to rally against the proposals.

Kejriwal had said he would be visiting the states ruled by non-BJP parties, which he reiterated in the letters to the CMs, including Punjab’s Amarinder Singh, Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal, Karnataka’s HD Kumaraswamy, Andhra Pradesh’s N Chandrababu Naidu and Pinarayi Vijayan of Kerala, among others.

“We all need to get together to ensure that the Central government does not succeed in getting this amendment Bill passed in Parliament. We may also give it wide publicity and make people aware of how these amendments will adversely affect a common man,” he wrote, adding, “Since this is an extremely critical matter which will have nationwide consequences, I would like to personally come to discuss it in detail with you. I would appreciate if you could kindly indicate your earliest convenience”.

Kejriwal also wrote to Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy, Tamil Nadu CM EK Palaniswami, Mizoram CM Lal Thanhawla, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and Sikkim CM Pawan Chamling.

