Arvind Kejriwal sings ‘Hum Honge Kamyaab’ on 72nd Independence Day

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal marked the 72nd Independence Day in his own style by singing a few lines from the famous song, ‘Hum Honge Kamyaab’ at an event in Chhatrasal stadium. The famous song is a Hindi adaptation of “We Shall Overcome”, a gospel song which became a protest song and a key anthem of the Civil Rights Movement in America.

#WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sings ‘Hum honge kamyab’ at the Independence function at Delhi’s Chhatrasal Stadium. #IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/rzPRFeitos — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2018

It was translated into Hindi by renowned poet Girija Kumar Mathur. Kejriwal had also quoted lines from Muhammad Iqbal’s ‘Sare Jahan Se Achcha’ to wish the people in a tweet, earlier in the day.

Kejriwal also hoisted the national flag at Delhi Secretariat. In his Independence Day speech at a city government function held at Chhatrasal stadium, he claimed “unprecedented” development has happened in Delhi during AAP’s over three-year rule. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also appealed to the people to free themselves from shackles of caste and religion. He said that only political freedom does not make a country free.

This is not the first time and the Delhi CM has sung at a public event. He was seen singing Dushyant’s popular song ‘Sirf Hungama Khada Karna Mera Maksad Nahi’ soon after his swearing-in ceremony. He was also seen singing ‘Insaan Ka Insaan Se Ho Bhaichara’ during anti-corruption movement.

