Kejriwal, cabinet colleagues quite active on social media during sit-in at L-G office

During their sit-in at the L-G office, Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues were quite active on social media, with the chief minister retweeting around 55 tweets in 13 hours since morning. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Development Minister Gopal Rai were also active on Twitter.

Their sit-in began last evening over three demands, including a direction to IAS officers to end their “strike”. The deputy chief minister retweeted around 42 tweets during the stay at the L-G office. Kejriwal and Sisodia both posted their own views on the microblogging site and also kept on retweeting. Some of their retweets were comments on tweets by their colleagues, journalists, among others.

Gopal Rai was also quite active on the Twitter since morning. However, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who is also at the L-G office since last evening, was not active since afternoon as he went on an indefinite hunger strike. Kejriwal, Sisodia, Rai and Jain have been at Lt Governor Anil Baijal’s office since last evening to press for their demands, including a direction to IAS officers to end their “strike” and action against those who have struck work for “four months”.

Today, the Lt Governor did not come to his office as he had meetings in Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry. Sources said Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues got food from outside the L-G office while tea and snacks were served to them by the L-G Secretariat. Last night, Kejriwal, who is diabetic, had to take insulin during the sit-in and got “specific food” from his home.

