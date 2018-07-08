AAP says free to reject L-G panel on CCTVs

“People need cameras, Kejriwal is getting them installed. All of a sudden L-G forms a committee, which comes up with guidelines. Delhi government, and not the committee, is the deciding authority,” Dilip Pandey said. “People need cameras, Kejriwal is getting them installed. All of a sudden L-G forms a committee, which comes up with guidelines. Delhi government, and not the committee, is the deciding authority,” Dilip Pandey said.

The Delhi government is “free to reject” draft guidelines on CCTVs, which seeks to make Delhi Police the custodian of all cameras in public places, as it “does not stand” after the Supreme Court judgment, the AAP said Saturday. Reacting to the report published in The Indian Express Friday, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj and senior leader Dilip Pandey told reporters that guidelines drafted by a committee formed by Lt Governor Anil Baijal have “no validity”.

“It is a PWD project. The L-G took the decision when he was still under the impression that he was the constitutional authority. But after the SC order, the report doesn’t stand. The government is free to reject the report,” Bhardwaj said.

Pandey said the L-G committee was “part of a design to scuttle all projects undertaken by the AAP government”. The elected government had earlier termed the committee “illegal”.

“People need cameras, Kejriwal is getting them installed. All of a sudden L-G forms a committee, which comes up with guidelines. Delhi government, and not the committee, is the deciding authority,” he said.

Asked if the CCTV project comes under the domain of ‘law and order’, Bhardwaj said, “If the Delhi Police wants to do a CCTV project, they should. But say a fight breaks out in a ration shop, that doesn’t make the ration shop a police domain suddenly.”

