Aqua Line brings Noida, Greater Noida closer, opens to public today

Bringing Noida and Greater Noida closer, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation’s Aqua Line was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday.

Advertising

With 15 stations in Noida and six in Greater Noida, the Aqua Line made its maiden run between Noida’s Sector 137 and the Greater Noida Bus Depot. It will be open to the public from today. The minimum fare has been kept at Rs 10, and the maximum at Rs 50.

Claiming that the Metro was finished in “record time”, Adityanath hailed it as a “solution to the transport woes of people in the region”.

The new stretch will boost connectivity for residents of Greater Noida, which has a population of roughly 2 lakh. The Metro will especially help residents bypass the troublesome bottleneck at Pari Chowk, a convergence point for various Expressway routes, that is often clogged.

Deepti, who lives in a housing society opposite Sector 137 Metro station, said, “On an average, my husband and I spend Rs 500 every day on cabs to commute to work. With the Metro, we will be able to save money and time.”

However, the NMRC is yet to launch a connecting route between Sector 51 station and the Blue Line, which connects Noida City Centre and Dwarka. While the route will reportedly take a few months to become operational, NMRC has launched a feeder bus service connecting 14 routes between Sector 51 station and Noida City Centre for last-mile connectivity.

Executive Director P D Upadhyay said the Aqua Line has entered the Limca Book of Records for its engineering. “We achieved a major milestone by erecting 200 girders in one month. The feat was achieved in May 2016 and this is the maximum number of U-girders ever launched in any Metro corridor in India within a month. Construction was done by DMRC and they used six special trailers to transport the girders and six special cranes of 300/400 tonnes capacity.”

All Metro stations have been awarded MRTS Platinum Rating under Elevated Stations Category by the Indian Green Building Council.

The NMRC corridor’s security will be looked after by the 49th Batallion of the PAC, which will be trained by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Keeping up with the colour scheme, the Metro coaches have aqua-coloured handles.

Adityanath also announced that a revised Detailed Project Report for the Metro in Meerut, Agra and Kanpur has been sent by the UP government to the Metro authorities, and they are hoping for a positive response. Alongside Adityanath were MoS Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma, UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, MoS Cane Development Suresh Rana and Noida MLA Pankaj Singh.

Advertising

Adityanath also launched an attack on the previous government for delay in project execution. The Chief Minister claimed that during earlier regimes, “it would take two years to lay down even four kilometres of Metro track” while this government completed it in record time.