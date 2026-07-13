‘Crossing that drain broke us’: Intelligence Bureau staffer’s family after Delhi riots verdict

Ankit Sharma’s family no longer lives in the family home at Northeast Delhi’s Khajuri Khas.

The drain where the Intelligence Bureau staffer’s body was found six years ago became a painful reminder of the horrors of February 25, 2020, when communal violence swept through Northeast Delhi. Fifty-three people were killed in the riots, and Ankit was among them.

On Monday, after a Delhi court convicted former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and four others in the case, Sharma’s family said the pain remains as fresh as ever.

They alleged Ankit was targeted because he was a Hindu, and demanded the death penalty for all those accused in his killing. “Mere bhai ne desh ke liye balidaan diya hain (my brother sacrificed his life for the nation),” his elder brother Ankur said, claiming that it was communal killing.