Amit Shah removed Article 370 like teacher erases ‘dirty letters’ from blackboard: Union Minister Parshottam Rupala

Union Home Minister Amit Shah removed Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir just like a good teacher erases “dirty letters” from the blackboard, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala said on Monday.

Addressing the World Dairy Summit-2022 at Greater Noida, Rupala said, “Hamaare Amit Bhai jisko aap sab abhi poora desh aur duniya jaanatee hai ki raajakeey ichchhashakti ka prachand dhod agar kisee ek neta mein hai to woh hamaare Amitbhai Shah mein hai. Ek baar thaan liya so pahaad bhi unko raasta de dete hain. (Our Amit Bhai whom you all, the whole country and the world now know…if there is a tremendous amount of political will power in any one leader, then it is in our Amit Bhai Shah. Once determined, even the mountains give way to him.)”

“Poora desh jaanata hai, azadi ke baad se abhi tak ek Kashmir ki 370 kalam ko koi haath lagaane ka bhee soch nahin rahe the, vo kalam to unhonne aise saaph kar diya ki koi ek achchha teacher blackboard mein se kisee gande aksharon ko nikaal de. (The whole country knows, since independence till now, no one was even thinking of touching [article] 370 on Kashmir, he removed this [article] in such a way that a good teacher erases any dirty letters from the blackboard),” Rupala said.

Rupala made these remarks in the presence of Shah and Uttar Padesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Prime Minister has formed a separate ministry by recognising the importance of the cooperative sector and to let the people know the significance of cooperative, he gave charge of this ministry to Shah, Rupala said, at the beginning of his brief remarks.

Earlier in the day, Rupala had praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “History may have made Prime Ministers but here is a history-making Prime Minister,” Rupala said, during the opening session of the summit that was inaugurated by PM Modi.

Later Monday evening, addressing the session on ‘Relevance of Cooperative Institutions for Dairy Sector’, Shah said that 2 lakh more village dairies will be established in the country before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In the last eight years, India has become the fifth largest economy from the eleventh, Shah said, adding that he is “confident” that soon the country will become the third largest economy in which the cooperative sector will play a “big role”.

The cooperative model is the only one that can strengthen the economy of the country by doing equal development in every field, Shah said, adding that India has successfully presented such a model before the world.

Discussing cooperatives’ role in the dairy sector of the country, Shah said that in countries around the world, farmers get only 40-50% of the profits from milk production in the dairy industry, but in India, the dairy cooperatives deposit 70% of the consumer price in the bank account of the milk-producing farmers. This is a great achievement, and the whole world should adopt this model, Shah said.

Highlighting the government’s focus on natural farming, Shah said that natural farming should be the lifeblood of the dairy sector.

Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath said that UP is the largest milk-producing state in the country with 319 lakh metric tonnes of milk production. From this point of view, organising ‘International Dairy Federation World Dairy Conference 2022’ in Uttar Pradesh is very relevant, he said.