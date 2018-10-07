Ambedkar varsity set to hold first student union polls

AUD had held elections to the Students’ Council in April 2016 AUD had held elections to the Students’ Council in April 2016

Ten years after it was established, the Ambedkar University Delhi is set to hold its first student union elections on October 10 this year, after experimenting with a Students’ Council in 2016.

AUD had held elections to the Students’ Council in April 2016, where students from each programme (undergraduate and postgraduate) were required to elect one student representative, who would then draft the constitution and elect a union.

However, the elections saw opposition from some groups, who felt they were being held “undemocratically” and “in a rushed manner”. Ultimately, 28 representatives were elected — 14 of them unopposed — but matters did not proceed to forming a union.

The university had put out a release on September 26, notifying the election process under the AUD Constitution. Elections will be held for the post of Class Representatives (CR) and Councillors, with one CR being elected from each class, or two CRs in case the class strength is more than 50 students, and one councillor each from one programme. “The date of elections has been finalised, but some final modalities on how the elections will take place are still being worked out and need the higher authority’s approval,” said AUD PRO Anshu Singh.

The Delhi School of Economics (DSE), which had not seen elections for its students’ union in at least the last three years, with candidates being elected unopposed, also saw elections on September 28 for the post of President and Secretary.

