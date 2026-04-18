‘They were screaming for help, people stood like mute spectators’: Kin of father-son killed in South Delhi’s Tara Apartments

Hours after he allegedly stabbed his neighbour and son to death, a financier living in Tara Apartments, located in South Delhi’s upscale Alaknanda area, was arrested late Friday night from Ghaziabad.

Police said the accused, Asad Querishi, had an ongoing monetary dispute with the victim, Karan Sood (30) and attacked him, his father Rakesh Sood (60), and his cousin Rahul (30) around 6 pm.

The Soods lived in O Block of the society and ran a real estate business based out of Kalkaji. Asad lived in F Block. Rahul is a resident of Shimla and had come to visit his cousin.

Waiting at the mortuary of AIIMS, Rajesh Sood, brother of Rakesh, said: “Rahul has a family business in Shimla. He had come to meet the family and was to return on Sunday.”