‘They were screaming for help, people stood like mute spectators’: Kin of father-son killed in South Delhi’s Tara Apartments

Hours after he allegedly stabbed his neighbour and son to death, a financier living in Tara Apartments, located in South Delhi’s upscale Alaknanda area, was arrested late Friday night from Ghaziabad.
Police said the accused, Asad Querishi, had an ongoing monetary dispute with the victim, Karan Sood (30) and attacked him, his father Rakesh Sood (60), and his cousin Rahul (30) around 6 pm.
The Soods lived in O Block of the society and ran a real estate business based out of Kalkaji. Asad lived in F Block. Rahul is a resident of Shimla and had come to visit his cousin.
Waiting at the mortuary of AIIMS, Rajesh Sood, brother of Rakesh, said: “Rahul has a family business in Shimla. He had come to meet the family and was to return on Sunday.”
Rakesh, a resident of Greater Kailash, recounted what police told him about the attack.
“The three of them had just reached home, got out of the car and were heading towards the stairs of the building when Asad came and stabbed Rahul. He then went for Rakesh and Karan,” he alleged.
Rakesh claimed Karan had taken a loan from Asad about six months ago, and the latter quoted a very high interest for financing it. “Karan, it appears, didn’t tell his father about the loan. It’s still unclear what it was for. But Karan settled the loan with Asad at a reasonable interest rate. However, Asad was not happy with it,” claimed Rakesh.
Some months ago, Asad and Karan had another altercation in the society, which was reported to the police but was later settled, claimed Rakesh and other residents of the society who did not wish to be named.
“My brother didn’t know about the loan. He was not worried about money; he held a langar every weekend near Kalkaji,” added Rakesh.
On Saturday, Tara Apartments wore a deserted look save for a few people standing at the foot of the O block building. Among them was Vivek Kataria, Rajesh’s brother-in-law, being consoled by his friends.
“We are absolutely broken. More than my jija, he [Rajesh] was a brother. I have nurtured Karan as my own son,” Vivek said before breaking down.
Vivek then got a call about the cremation; it was slated to take place at 3 pm at Lodhi crematorium. “They were supposed to start the post-mortem at 9 am. They haven’t even started it yet. We will have to do it [cremation] tomorrow,” he told the caller.
Hanging up, Vivek claimed very few people came to help when the attack happened. “They were screaming for help, my sister was screaming. Only one of our neighbours arranged for the ambulance. The others stood watching like mute spectators. No one called the police. Nothing,” he said in anger.
Locals, meanwhile, are trying to come to terms with a double murder taking place in a locality considered to be highly secure. “I have lived here for the past five years. I never thought this could happen here… I was going to the gym when I saw people gathered around O block,” said a resident of the area.
Another resident had told The Indian Express on Friday that Karan and Asad had fought over the years over things like parking as well. “A resident being this violent here is really scary,” she had said.