scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Must Read

Agnipath recruitment scheme: Protesters detained at ITO Metro station

According to a statement from the SFI Delhi Committee, the Agnipath scheme will “weaken the armed forces” and will “create dire situations for the youth of this country”.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
June 18, 2022 7:43:57 am
AgnipathActivists of AISA and other organisations stage a protest against the newly announced Agni path scheme, in New Delhi, Friday, June 17, 2022. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra).

Protesters who were at the ITO Metro station to demand the rollback of the Agnipath recruitment scheme were detained by the Delhi Police on Friday morning. The protesters included members of the All India Students’ Association (AISA) and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI).

All gates of the ITO Metro station were closed on Friday afternoon. All gates of the nearby Delhi Gate and Jama Masjid Metro station were also briefly closed. Police and CRPF were deployed outside gate number 5 at ITO. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) issued an update at around 4 pm alerting commuters that all gates were open for entry and exit from the ITO metro station.

According to a statement from the SFI Delhi Committee, the Agnipath scheme will “weaken the armed forces” and will “create dire situations for the youth of this country”.

“The armed forces have hitherto provided a lucrative job option with good salaries and other life securities. The Agnipath scheme, however, will do away with the pensions and the life insurance scheme will also be limited to the four-year period of recruitment under the scheme. Out of everyone who gets training during this period, only 25% will be made permanent and rest will be left unemployed. What will happen when the youth with military training are sent back into society with no job guarantee?” the statement read.

Best of Express Premium
Monsoon so far: heavy rainfall in parts of Northeast, hardly any elsewherePremium
Monsoon so far: heavy rainfall in parts of Northeast, hardly any elsewhere
UPSC Key-June 17, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Chalukya style’ to ‘Black ...Premium
UPSC Key-June 17, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Chalukya style’ to ‘Black ...
Rekha Sharma writes: The bulldozer in Prayagraj poses a challenge to the ...Premium
Rekha Sharma writes: The bulldozer in Prayagraj poses a challenge to the ...
Presidential Poll: Choosing a president for our timePremium
Presidential Poll: Choosing a president for our time
More Premium Stories >>
Also Read |Agnipath scheme: Why age relaxation can also become a problem

Protesters part of AISA were seen holding placards asking for a rollback of the scheme. Members of the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), the Aam Aadmi Party’s students’ wing, were also part of a protest at ITO.
A senior police officer said several people had gathered at ITO to hold a protest. They were detained as they didn’t have permission from police to hold a rally and Section 144 CrPC has been imposed in the area, banning large gatherings.

“We had anticipated the gathering and made adequate security arrangements in the area. We immediately removed all protesters and detained them,” said an officer.

Express Subscription Check out the various Express subscription plans, now with Ad-lite

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 18: Latest News
Advertisement