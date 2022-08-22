After two years, Delhi Police Commissioner restarts ‘Jan-Sunwai’ in office to interact with complainants

Days after taking charge, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has decided to restart ‘Jan-Sunwai’ in his office at the headquarters where he would interact with complainants.
In the past, the Delhi police commissioner used to meet the complainants and also call one inspector from the vigilance branch to address their grievances but the police chief stopped this practice during the Covid pandemic and then it was not started again.
In an order issued on August 16, by assistant commissioner of police (vigilance) to all the deputy commissioners of police of districts/units, states, “It is stated the CP, Delhi has desired to start ‘Jan-Sunwai’ from August 22 in his office. One inspector of the vigilance unit will attend the office of CP, Delhi on every working day and interact with the complainant present there. In order to redress the grievance of the complainant, the inspector (vigilance) will immediately coordinate with the concerned ACPs/SHOs and put up a report to the police chief in this regard.”
The ACP further requested all DCPs that all ACPs and station house officers (SHOs) posted under their control may be directed to extend every possible coordination to the inspector (vigilance) and provide the present status of the matter, action taken or to be taken into the matter promptly giving the matter “top priority”.
Subscriber Only Stories
Previous Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had begun an ‘open house’ to redress the grievances of police personnel. In his one-year stint, he met with around 200 personnel, from the ranks of constable to assistant commissioner of police in the open house at his chamber in the police headquarters.
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'
Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Men in Blue eye clean sweep
US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging marketsPremium
Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
One arrested, case against 50 for assaulting police at concert venue on Kerala beach
Xiaomi 12S Ultra First Look: The camera phone unlike any other
Antioxidants help the body fight free radicals, but they can have harmful effects, too: Know more here
CoA not to take over affairs of IOA: SC extends status quo until further orders
‘Chiranjeevi is ageless, no other actor has managed to keep their star power intact over years’: Bholaa Shankar director Meher Ramesh
Goa bar row: Second hearing of complaint before excise commissioner today
Krishna Shroff reacts to rumours of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s break-up: ‘She’s still one of the first few people I’d call…’
Section of JNU teachers hits out at VC over her concerns on CUET format for PG admissions
Hanuman idol vandalised in Delhi temple; 1 booked
Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
Free Covid-19 booster dose campaign picks up pace in Maharashtra: Officials
Chennai This Week: Food and entertainment on the cards as city celebrates Madras Week