scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

After two years, Delhi Police Commissioner restarts ‘Jan-Sunwai’ in office to interact with complainants

In the past, the Delhi police commissioner used to meet the complainants and also call one inspector from the vigilance branch to address their grievances but the police chief stopped this practice during the Covid pandemic.

Jan-Sunwai, Delhi police commissioner Sanjay Arora, address public grievance,The ACP further requested all DCPs that all ACPs and station house officers (SHOs) posted under their control may be directed to extend every possible coordination to the inspector (vigilance) and provide the present status of the matter, action taken or to be taken into the matter promptly giving the matter “top priority”. (file)

Days after taking charge, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has decided to restart ‘Jan-Sunwai’ in his office at the headquarters where he would interact with complainants.

In the past, the Delhi police commissioner used to meet the complainants and also call one inspector from the vigilance branch to address their grievances but the police chief stopped this practice during the Covid pandemic and then it was not started again.

In an order issued on August 16, by assistant commissioner of police (vigilance) to all the deputy commissioners of police of districts/units, states, “It is stated the CP, Delhi has desired to start ‘Jan-Sunwai’ from August 22 in his office. One inspector of the vigilance unit will attend the office of CP, Delhi on every working day and interact with the complainant present there. In order to redress the grievance of the complainant, the inspector (vigilance) will immediately coordinate with the concerned ACPs/SHOs and put up a report to the police chief in this regard.”

The ACP further requested all DCPs that all ACPs and station house officers (SHOs) posted under their control may be directed to extend every possible coordination to the inspector (vigilance) and provide the present status of the matter, action taken or to be taken into the matter promptly giving the matter “top priority”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lagPremium
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lag
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...Premium
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
Explained: US jobs-recession paradoxPremium
Explained: US jobs-recession paradox

Previous Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had begun an ‘open house’ to redress the grievances of police personnel. In his one-year stint, he met with around 200 personnel, from the ranks of constable to assistant commissioner of police in the open house at his chamber in the police headquarters.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 12:50:45 pm
Next Story

Karnataka Police arrest father, son for leaking question paper for competitive exam to hire junior assistants

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

2

MSP not being implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

3

Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'

4

Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested

5

Cardi B gets a face tattoo and leaves fans with mixed reactions

Featured Stories

Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
UPI payment charges explained: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move ...
UPI payment charges explained: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move ...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
Express Opinion

Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Men in Blue eye clean sweep
Follow Live Updates

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Men in Blue eye clean sweep

Court extends Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till September 5

Court extends Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till September 5

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets
Explained

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets

Premium
Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn
Opinion

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn

Premium
Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original
House of the Dragon Episode 1

Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original

Zomato apologises and withdraws ad with Hrithik Roshan

Zomato apologises and withdraws ad with Hrithik Roshan

UPI payment charges: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move to levy fee
Explained

UPI payment charges: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move to levy fee

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement