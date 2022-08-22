After two years, Delhi Police Commissioner restarts ‘Jan-Sunwai’ in office to interact with complainants

Days after taking charge, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has decided to restart ‘Jan-Sunwai’ in his office at the headquarters where he would interact with complainants.

In the past, the Delhi police commissioner used to meet the complainants and also call one inspector from the vigilance branch to address their grievances but the police chief stopped this practice during the Covid pandemic and then it was not started again.

In an order issued on August 16, by assistant commissioner of police (vigilance) to all the deputy commissioners of police of districts/units, states, “It is stated the CP, Delhi has desired to start ‘Jan-Sunwai’ from August 22 in his office. One inspector of the vigilance unit will attend the office of CP, Delhi on every working day and interact with the complainant present there. In order to redress the grievance of the complainant, the inspector (vigilance) will immediately coordinate with the concerned ACPs/SHOs and put up a report to the police chief in this regard.”

The ACP further requested all DCPs that all ACPs and station house officers (SHOs) posted under their control may be directed to extend every possible coordination to the inspector (vigilance) and provide the present status of the matter, action taken or to be taken into the matter promptly giving the matter “top priority”.

Previous Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had begun an ‘open house’ to redress the grievances of police personnel. In his one-year stint, he met with around 200 personnel, from the ranks of constable to assistant commissioner of police in the open house at his chamber in the police headquarters.