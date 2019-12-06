After strangling businessman, accused drove body to Gurgaon to show ‘proof’

The victim Arun Sharma and prime accused Rishi Rajpal Chauhan (centre) were involved in a property dispute for over 10 years The victim Arun Sharma and prime accused Rishi Rajpal Chauhan (centre) were involved in a property dispute for over 10 years

After they abducted 64-year-old businessman Arun Sharma from South Delhi’s Greater Kailash, the three kidnappers allegedly strangled him and sent a photo of his body to the father-son who had allegedly hired them. However, the two were not convinced he was dead. So the kidnappers drove with the body to Gurgaon to show them “proof”, police said.

Prime accused Rishi Rajpal Chauhan (64) and his son Hitesh (29) allegedly planned to kill Sharma over a property dispute and offered Rs 25 lakh to the three men for the job.

Chauhan is an ayurveda doctor and runs a clinic and a girls’ paying guest accommodation from his house in Gurgaon, which is on the disputed property.

The incident took place on November 15 around 9 am. The five accused were caught 19 days after the murder.

“After the accused abducted Sharma near Kailash Colony Metro station, they strangled him with a shawl. They sent a picture of Sharma’s body to Hitesh via WhatsApp but Hitesh wasn’t convinced. The men then took the body to Gurgaon, where Hitesh came and saw the body. The men were then instructed to dispose the body in Uttar Pradesh,” said Additional CP (Crime) B K Singh.

Sharma owned the popular TV brand Televista in the 1980s and later opened an electronic store in South Delhi. He lived with his sister and daughter in GK-I. His wife died around two years ago.

Police said the disputed land is in Gurgaon’s Sector 17 and is worth Rs 3 crore. Police said the men had been involved in the dispute for over 10 years and Sharma recently won the legal battle.

“Chauhan, who allegedly hatched the conspiracy a month ago, called the three men — Amet Chhabra (32), Priyank Khanna (34) and Sahil (25) — to a court hearing so they could get a look at the victim. The three men also conducted a recce of Sharma’s house twice. On the day of the incident, the trio waited near Sharma’s house, in a white Scorpio with a fake numberplate, since 6 am. When Sharma came out around 9 am to head to the court in Gurgaon, for the final execution of the property, they abducted him,” said a senior officer.

When Sharma resisted and shouted for help, police said, the men immediately killed him. After they showed Hitesh the body, they switched the fake number plate with the original and drove to Jhansi.

The accused told police that they first took the victim’s ID and ATM cards and dumped them in Haryana’s Palwal. Later, they dumped the body in a canal in Jhansi.

The accused then came back to Gurgaon on November 16 and gave the land-related documents to Hitesh.

Police said the father-son duo allegedly approached a man, who said he would need Rs 25 lakh for the job. “The man roped in Amet (his son), Priyank (his nephew) and Sahil, who works at Amet’s electronic shop,” said police.

Addl CP Singh said local police initially investigated the matter and the case was later transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking Team. Police found CCTV footage from the spot and identified the Scorpio.

In their complaint, Sharma’s family told police about Chauhan and the land dispute.

“Chauhan confessed after police confronted him with call detail records that showed he was allegedly in constant touch with some of the accused, who were near the victim’s house on November 15. We also found that one of the accused, Sahil, had recorded his calls to Hitesh, which served as evidence for the AHTU team. The phone and the call records have been recovered. Sahil said he wanted to keep the records as evidence of the kidnapping in case Chauhan backed out of paying them. The man who sent the three kidnappers is absconding and a team is looking for him,” said the officer.

Hitesh is pursuing law from Institute of Law & Research, Jasana, Faridabad. Sharma’s body is yet to be recovered.

